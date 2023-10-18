Bookmakers have listed player props for Marcus Semien, Kyle Tucker and others when the Texas Rangers host the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field on Wednesday at 8:03 PM ET.

Astros vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 163 hits with 37 doubles, five triples, 29 home runs, 80 walks and 112 RBI. He's also stolen 30 bases.

He's slashed .284/.369/.517 so far this season.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Oct. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Oct. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Oct. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Oct. 10 1-for-3 2 0 1 1 0 vs. Twins Oct. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 28 doubles, four triples, 25 home runs, 92 walks and 98 RBI (163 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashed .262/.363/.441 on the season.

Bregman has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with two home runs, a walk and three RBI.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Oct. 16 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Rangers Oct. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Twins Oct. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Oct. 10 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Twins Oct. 8 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Max Scherzer Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -105) Hits Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Scherzer Stats

The Rangers will send Max Scherzer (13-6) to the mound for his 28th start this season.

In 27 starts this season, he's earned 14 quality starts.

Scherzer has 22 starts of five or more innings this season in 27 chances. He averages 5.6 innings per outing.

In 27 appearances this season, he has finished seven without allowing an earned run.

Scherzer Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Blue Jays Sep. 12 5.1 3 0 0 2 1 vs. Astros Sep. 6 3.0 6 7 7 4 2 vs. Twins Sep. 1 6.0 1 0 0 7 2 at Twins Aug. 26 7.0 4 2 2 10 1 vs. Brewers Aug. 20 3.2 3 3 3 4 4

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Semien Stats

Semien has 40 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs, 72 walks and 100 RBI (185 total hits). He has stolen 14 bases.

He has a slash line of .276/.348/.478 so far this year.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Oct. 16 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Astros Oct. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Oct. 10 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Orioles Oct. 8 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Orioles Oct. 7 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Seager Stats

Corey Seager has 156 hits with 42 doubles, 33 home runs, 49 walks and 96 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashing .327/.390/.623 on the year.

Seager enters this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .267 with a home run, nine walks and an RBI.

Seager Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Oct. 16 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Astros Oct. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Oct. 10 1-for-2 2 1 1 4 0 at Orioles Oct. 8 0-for-1 2 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Oct. 7 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

