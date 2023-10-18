Astros vs. Rangers ALCS Game 3 Probable Starting Pitchers Today - October 18
The Texas Rangers host the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the ALCS, Wednesday at 8:03 PM ET. The Rangers have a 2-0 lead.
The probable starters are Max Scherzer (13-6, 3.77 ERA) for the Rangers and Cristian Javier (10-5, 4.56 ERA) for the Astros.
Astros vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, October 18, 2023
- Time: 8:03 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Probable Pitchers: Scherzer - TEX (13-6, 3.77 ERA) vs Javier - HOU (10-5, 4.56 ERA)
Read More About This Game
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cristian Javier
- Javier makes the start for the Astros, his 32nd of the season. He is 10-5 with a 4.56 ERA and 159 strikeouts in 162 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Tuesday, Oct. 10 against the Minnesota Twins, the righty went five scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.56, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 31 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .234 batting average against him.
- Javier has recorded 11 quality starts this season.
- Javier will aim to last five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.2 frames per outing.
- He will try for his third straight outing without giving up an earned run.
Cristian Javier vs. Rangers
- The opposing Rangers offense has the third-ranked slugging percentage (.452) and ranks third in home runs hit (233) in all of MLB. They have a collective .263 batting average, and are second in the league with 1470 total hits and third in MLB action scoring 881 runs.
- In 4 1/3 innings over one appearance against the Rangers this season, Javier has a 16.62 ERA and a 2.077 WHIP while his opponents are batting .391.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Max Scherzer
- The Rangers will send Scherzer (13-6) to the mound for his 28th start this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, Sept. 12 against the Toronto Blue Jays, throwing 5 1/3 innings without allowing a run.
- The 39-year-old has pitched to a 3.77 ERA this season with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.7 walks per nine across 27 games.
- In 27 starts this season, he's earned 14 quality starts.
- In 27 starts this season, Scherzer has lasted five or more innings 22 times, with an average of 5.6 innings per appearance.
- He has seven appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 27 chances this season.
Max Scherzer vs. Astros
- The Astros have scored 827 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB. They are batting .259 for the campaign with 222 home runs, seventh in the league.
- This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Astros in two games, and they have gone 10-for-43 with a double, four home runs and eight RBI over 11 innings.
