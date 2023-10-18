The Texas Rangers host the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the ALCS, Wednesday at 8:03 PM ET. The Rangers have a 2-0 lead.

The probable starters are Max Scherzer (13-6, 3.77 ERA) for the Rangers and Cristian Javier (10-5, 4.56 ERA) for the Astros.

Astros vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Scherzer - TEX (13-6, 3.77 ERA) vs Javier - HOU (10-5, 4.56 ERA)

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cristian Javier

Javier makes the start for the Astros, his 32nd of the season. He is 10-5 with a 4.56 ERA and 159 strikeouts in 162 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Tuesday, Oct. 10 against the Minnesota Twins, the righty went five scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.

The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.56, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 31 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .234 batting average against him.

Javier has recorded 11 quality starts this season.

Javier will aim to last five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.2 frames per outing.

He will try for his third straight outing without giving up an earned run.

Cristian Javier vs. Rangers

The opposing Rangers offense has the third-ranked slugging percentage (.452) and ranks third in home runs hit (233) in all of MLB. They have a collective .263 batting average, and are second in the league with 1470 total hits and third in MLB action scoring 881 runs.

In 4 1/3 innings over one appearance against the Rangers this season, Javier has a 16.62 ERA and a 2.077 WHIP while his opponents are batting .391.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Max Scherzer

The Rangers will send Scherzer (13-6) to the mound for his 28th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, Sept. 12 against the Toronto Blue Jays, throwing 5 1/3 innings without allowing a run.

The 39-year-old has pitched to a 3.77 ERA this season with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.7 walks per nine across 27 games.

In 27 starts this season, he's earned 14 quality starts.

In 27 starts this season, Scherzer has lasted five or more innings 22 times, with an average of 5.6 innings per appearance.

He has seven appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 27 chances this season.

Max Scherzer vs. Astros

The Astros have scored 827 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB. They are batting .259 for the campaign with 222 home runs, seventh in the league.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Astros in two games, and they have gone 10-for-43 with a double, four home runs and eight RBI over 11 innings.

