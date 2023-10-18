Jeremy Pena vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 3
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jeremy Pena -- with a slugging percentage of .286 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Texas Rangers, with Max Scherzer on the mound, on October 18 at 8:03 PM ET. The Rangers are holding a 2-0 lead in the series ahead of Game 3 of the ALCS.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Discover More About This Game
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena is hitting .263 with 32 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 43 walks.
- In 65.8% of his 155 games this season, Pena has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 43 multi-hit games.
- In 6.5% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Pena has driven home a run in 37 games this season (23.9%), including more than one RBI in 7.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored at least once 63 times this season (40.6%), including 16 games with multiple runs (10.3%).
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|77
|GP
|72
|.242
|AVG
|.284
|.314
|OBP
|.333
|.365
|SLG
|.397
|24
|XBH
|21
|5
|HR
|5
|26
|RBI
|26
|51/25
|K/BB
|78/18
|10
|SB
|3
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rangers' 4.29 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 198 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- The Rangers are sending Scherzer (13-6) to the mound to make his 28th start of the season. He is 13-6 with a 3.77 ERA and 174 strikeouts in 152 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday, Sept. 12 against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 39-year-old has an ERA of 3.77, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 27 games this season. Opponents are batting .221 against him.
