On Wednesday, Yordan Alvarez (.973 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including seven home runs) and the Houston Astros play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Max Scherzer. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will meet for Game 3 of the ALCS. The Rangers own a 2-0 series lead.

In his most recent appearance, he mashed two homers in his most recent game (going 2-for-3) against the Rangers.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field

Max Scherzer

Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez is hitting .293 with 24 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 69 walks.

Alvarez has gotten a hit in 90 of 120 games this year (75.0%), including 30 multi-hit games (25.0%).

He has gone deep in 27.5% of his games this year, and 6.3% of his chances at the plate.

Alvarez has picked up an RBI in 57 games this year (47.5%), with more than one RBI in 32 of those games (26.7%).

He has scored at least once 66 times this year (55.0%), including 17 games with multiple runs (14.2%).

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 55 .278 AVG .307 .390 OBP .425 .488 SLG .678 23 XBH 33 10 HR 21 41 RBI 56 51/31 K/BB 41/38 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings