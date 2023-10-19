How to Watch the Astros vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for ALCS Game 4
The Texas Rangers will host the Houston Astros in the fourth game of the ALCS on Thursday at 8:03 PM ET, live on Fox Sports 1 from Globe Life Field. The Astros will try to tie things up as they enter the matchup trailing in the series 2-1. Andrew Heaney will take the mound first for the Rangers, while the Astros will counter with Jose Urquidy.
Astros vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, October 19, 2023
- Time: 8:03 PM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros' 222 home runs rank seventh in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 524 extra-base hits, Houston ranks sixth in MLB with a .437 slugging percentage this season.
- The Astros rank fourth in MLB with a .259 team batting average.
- Houston has scored 827 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Astros have an on-base percentage of .331 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.
- The Astros have shown patience at the plate this season with the third-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.7) among MLB offenses.
- Houston averages 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, seventh-most in the majors.
- Houston has pitched to a 3.94 ERA this season, which ranks eighth in baseball.
- The Astros have a combined WHIP of 1.281 as a pitching staff, which ranks 14th in MLB.
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Astros will hand the ball to Urquidy (3-3) for his 11th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, Oct. 11, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed three hits in 5 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins.
- In 10 starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.
- Urquidy has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has made 16 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|10/10/2023
|Twins
|W 9-1
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Sonny Gray
|10/11/2023
|Twins
|W 3-2
|Away
|Jose Urquidy
|Joe Ryan
|10/15/2023
|Rangers
|L 2-0
|Home
|Justin Verlander
|Jordan Montgomery
|10/16/2023
|Rangers
|L 5-4
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Nathan Eovaldi
|10/18/2023
|Rangers
|W 8-5
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Max Scherzer
|10/19/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Jose Urquidy
|Andrew Heaney
|10/20/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|-
|-
