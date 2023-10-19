The Texas Rangers will host the Houston Astros in the fourth game of the ALCS on Thursday at 8:03 PM ET, live on Fox Sports 1 from Globe Life Field. The Astros will try to tie things up as they enter the matchup trailing in the series 2-1. Andrew Heaney will take the mound first for the Rangers, while the Astros will counter with Jose Urquidy.

Astros vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Thursday, October 19, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Explore More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros' 222 home runs rank seventh in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 524 extra-base hits, Houston ranks sixth in MLB with a .437 slugging percentage this season.

The Astros rank fourth in MLB with a .259 team batting average.

Houston has scored 827 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Astros have an on-base percentage of .331 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

The Astros have shown patience at the plate this season with the third-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.7) among MLB offenses.

Houston averages 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, seventh-most in the majors.

Houston has pitched to a 3.94 ERA this season, which ranks eighth in baseball.

The Astros have a combined WHIP of 1.281 as a pitching staff, which ranks 14th in MLB.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros will hand the ball to Urquidy (3-3) for his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, Oct. 11, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed three hits in 5 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Urquidy has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 16 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 10/10/2023 Twins W 9-1 Away Cristian Javier Sonny Gray 10/11/2023 Twins W 3-2 Away Jose Urquidy Joe Ryan 10/15/2023 Rangers L 2-0 Home Justin Verlander Jordan Montgomery 10/16/2023 Rangers L 5-4 Home Framber Valdez Nathan Eovaldi 10/18/2023 Rangers W 8-5 Away Cristian Javier Max Scherzer 10/19/2023 Rangers - Away Jose Urquidy Andrew Heaney 10/20/2023 Rangers - Away - -

