Marcus Semien and Kyle Tucker are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros square off at Globe Life Field on Thursday (first pitch at 8:03 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Astros vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 163 hits with 37 doubles, five triples, 29 home runs, 80 walks and 112 RBI. He's also stolen 30 bases.

He's slashed .284/.369/.517 so far this year.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Oct. 18 1-for-2 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Rangers Oct. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Oct. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Oct. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Oct. 10 1-for-3 2 0 1 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 28 doubles, four triples, 25 home runs, 92 walks and 98 RBI (163 total hits). He has stolen three bases.

He has a slash line of .262/.363/.441 so far this season.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Oct. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Oct. 16 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Rangers Oct. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Twins Oct. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Oct. 10 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0

Bet on player props for Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman or other Astros players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Andrew Heaney Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: +115) Hits Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Heaney Stats

Andrew Heaney (10-6) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 29th start of the season.

In 28 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.

In 28 starts this season, Heaney has lasted five or more innings 18 times, with an average of 4.3 innings per appearance.

In 34 appearances this season, he has finished 14 without allowing an earned run.

Heaney Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Orioles Oct. 7 3.2 2 1 1 1 1 at Mariners Sep. 30 4.1 5 0 0 2 1 at Mariners Sep. 28 1.0 0 0 0 2 1 at Angels Sep. 25 1.1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Sep. 22 2.1 0 0 0 2 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Andrew Heaney's player props with BetMGM.

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Semien Stats

Semien has 40 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs, 72 walks and 100 RBI (185 total hits). He's also stolen 14 bases.

He has a slash line of .276/.348/.478 on the year.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Oct. 18 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Astros Oct. 16 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Astros Oct. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Oct. 10 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Orioles Oct. 8 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Seager Stats

Corey Seager has 42 doubles, 33 home runs, 49 walks and 96 RBI (156 total hits). He has swiped two bases.

He has a slash line of .327/.390/.623 on the season.

Seager Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Oct. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Oct. 16 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Astros Oct. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Oct. 10 1-for-2 2 1 1 4 0 at Orioles Oct. 8 0-for-1 2 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Corey Seager or other Rangers players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.