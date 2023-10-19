Mauricio Dubon vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 4
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 3-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game, Mauricio Dubon and the Houston Astros take on the Texas Rangers (who will start Andrew Heaney) at 8:03 PM ET on Thursday. The Rangers own a 2-1 lead in the series heading into Game 4 of the ALCS.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Thursday, October 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Discover More About This Game
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon is hitting .278 with 26 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 19 walks.
- In 72.1% of his games this year (93 of 129), Dubon has picked up at least one hit, and in 34 of those games (26.4%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in 7.0% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 27.9% of his games this season, Dubon has picked up at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (7.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 62 of 129 games this season, and more than once 14 times.
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|64
|.263
|AVG
|.291
|.296
|OBP
|.320
|.352
|SLG
|.461
|14
|XBH
|25
|2
|HR
|8
|12
|RBI
|34
|28/11
|K/BB
|42/8
|1
|SB
|6
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Rangers will send Heaney (10-6) out to make his 29th start of the season. He is 10-6 with a 4.15 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 147 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last appearance was on Saturday, Oct. 7 against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
- In 34 games this season, the 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.15, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .251 against him.
