In the Week 7 game between the New Orleans Saints and the Jacksonville Jaguars at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday, will Michael Thomas get into the end zone? Read on for odds and info on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Michael Thomas score a touchdown against the Jaguars?

Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25 if he scores a TD)

Thomas has 31 receptions (on 47 targets) for 329 yards, averaging 54.8 yards per game.

Having played six games this year, Thomas has not had a TD reception.

Michael Thomas Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Titans 8 5 61 0 Week 2 @Panthers 9 7 55 0 Week 3 @Packers 9 6 50 0 Week 4 Buccaneers 6 4 53 0 Week 5 @Patriots 7 4 65 0 Week 6 @Texans 8 5 45 0

