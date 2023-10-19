Miro Heiskanen will be on the ice when the Dallas Stars and Anaheim Ducks meet on Thursday at Honda Center, starting at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Heiskanen in that upcoming Stars-Ducks game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Miro Heiskanen vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSW, and BSSD

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSW, and BSSD

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -175)

Heiskanen Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Heiskanen's plus-minus last season was +12, in 24:33 per game on the ice.

He scored a goal in a game 10 times last season in 79 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 40 of 79 games last season, Heiskanen had an assist -- and 19 of those games included multiple assists.

The implied probability is 70.4% that he goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 63.6% of Heiskanen going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Heiskanen Stats vs. the Ducks in 2022-23

The Ducks conceded 335 total goals (4.1 per game), ranking 32nd in league play in goals against.

Their -129 goal differential ranked 32nd in the league.

