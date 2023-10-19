The SE Louisiana Lions (0-7) will face off against their Southland-rival, the Northwestern State Demons (0-5) in a matchup on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at Harry Turpin Stadium. The Lions are notable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 10.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the SE Louisiana vs. Northwestern State matchup.

Northwestern State vs. SE Louisiana Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, October 19, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: Natchitoches, Louisiana
  • Venue: Harry Turpin Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northwestern State vs. SE Louisiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total SE Louisiana Moneyline Northwestern State Moneyline
BetMGM SE Louisiana (-10.5) - - - Bet on this game with BetMGM

Week 8 Odds

Northwestern State vs. SE Louisiana Betting Trends

  • Northwestern State has covered once in two matchups with a spread this year.
  • The Demons have been an underdog by 10.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
  • SE Louisiana has won two games against the spread this season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.