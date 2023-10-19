The New Orleans Saints (3-3) host a streaking Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2) squad on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at Caesars Superdome. The Jaguars have won three games in a row.

How to Watch Saints vs. Jaguars

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: NBC

Saints Insights

This year, the Saints put up just 2.1 fewer points per game (18.2) than the Jaguars surrender (20.3).

The Saints collect 33.2 fewer yards per game (312.5), than the Jaguars give up per outing (345.7).

This season, New Orleans averages 95.8 yards per game on the ground, 20.5 more than Jacksonville allows per contest (75.3).

The Saints have turned the ball over eight times this season, seven fewer than the Jaguars have forced (15).

Saints Home Performance

The Saints' average points scored at home (12.5) is lower than their overall average (18.2). But their average points allowed at home (20.5) is higher than overall (16).

The Saints' average yards gained at home (274) is lower than their overall average (312.5). But their average yards allowed at home (319) is higher than overall (278.3).

At home, New Orleans racks up 204.5 passing yards per game and gives up 210. That's less than it gains overall (216.7), and more than it allows (182).

The Saints rack up 69.5 rushing yards per game at home (26.3 less than their overall average), and give up 109 at home (12.7 more than overall).

The Saints' offensive third-down percentage (40%) and defensive third-down percentage (37%) in home games are both higher than their overall averages of 37.8% and 32.1%, respectively.

Saints Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/1/2023 Tampa Bay L 26-9 FOX 10/8/2023 at New England W 34-0 CBS 10/15/2023 at Houston L 20-13 FOX 10/19/2023 Jacksonville - Amazon Prime Video 10/29/2023 at Indianapolis - FOX 11/5/2023 Chicago - CBS 11/12/2023 at Minnesota - FOX

