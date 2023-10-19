On Thursday, October 19, 2023 at Caesars Superdome, the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2) are favored by 1.5 points as they battle to keep their three-game winning streak intact in a matchup with the New Orleans Saints (3-3). The contest's over/under is listed at 41.5.

The betting trends and insights for the Jaguars can be found in this article before they face the Saints. The Saints' betting insights and trends can be found below before they face the Jaguars.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Saints vs. Jaguars Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Jacksonville Moneyline New Orleans Moneyline BetMGM Jaguars (-1.5) 41.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Jaguars (-1.5) 41.5 -116 -102 Bet on this game with FanDuel

New Orleans vs. Jacksonville Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Info: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Saints vs. Jaguars Betting Insights

New Orleans has but one win versus the spread this year.

The Saints are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 1.5-point underdog or greater this year.

None of New Orleans' six games has gone over the point total in 2023.

Jacksonville's ATS record is 4-2-0 this season.

The Jaguars are 3-1 as 1.5-point favorites or more.

Three of Jacksonville's six games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.