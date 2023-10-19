Southland opponents meet when the Northwestern State Demons (0-5) and the SE Louisiana Lions (0-7) play on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at Harry Turpin Stadium.

With 12.8 points per game (eighth-worst) and 35.2 points allowed per game on defense (15th-worst), Northwestern State has been getting outplayed on both sides of the ball this season. SE Louisiana ranks 54th in total yards per game (364.6), but it has been less effective defensively, ranking 18th-worst in the FCS with 435.1 total yards conceded per contest.

SE Louisiana vs. Northwestern State Game Info

Date: Thursday, October 19, 2023

SE Louisiana vs. Northwestern State Key Statistics

SE Louisiana Northwestern State 364.6 (32nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 258 (123rd) 435.1 (124th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 395 (35th) 106.1 (102nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 99.2 (111th) 258.4 (20th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 158.8 (101st) 3 (106th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (116th) 1 (34th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (1st)

SE Louisiana Stats Leaders

Eli Sawyer has recored 1,240 passing yards, or 177.1 per game, so far this season. He has completed 62.1% of his passes and has thrown six touchdowns with five interceptions.

Harlan Dixon's team-high 243 rushing yards have come on 69 carries, with two touchdowns. He also leads the team with 272 receiving yards (38.9 per game) on 23 catches.

Zachary Clement has racked up 207 yards (on 48 carries) with two touchdowns.

Darius Lewis has totaled 32 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 376 (53.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 35 times and has three touchdowns.

Xavier Hill has racked up 246 reciving yards (35.1 ypg) this season.

Northwestern State Stats Leaders

Quaterius Hawkins has recorded 488 yards (97.6 ypg) on 56-of-99 passing with one touchdown compared to four interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 75 rushing yards (15 ypg) on 26 carries.

Scooter Adams has carried the ball 33 times for a team-high 157 yards on the ground.

Darius Boone Jr. has carried the ball 42 times for 131 yards (26.2 per game).

Jaren Mitchell's team-leading 151 yards as a receiver have come on 14 catches (out of 14 targets) with one touchdown.

Zach Patterson has caught 17 passes while averaging 27.6 yards per game.

Travon Jones has racked up 13 receptions for 136 yards, an average of 27.2 yards per game.

