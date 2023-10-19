Wyatt Johnston and the Dallas Stars will meet the Anaheim Ducks at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Honda Center. If you'd like to wager on Johnston's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Wyatt Johnston vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSW, and BSSD

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Johnston Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Johnston's plus-minus rating last season was +6, in 15:28 per game on the ice.

In 23 of 82 games last season, he scored a goal -- and he had one game with multiple goals.

In 16 of 82 games last season, Johnston had an assist -- and he had one game with multiple assists.

He has an implied probability of 50% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is a 30.8% chance of Johnston having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Johnston Stats vs. the Ducks in 2022-23

The Ducks ranked 32nd in goals against, giving up 335 total goals (4.1 per game) in NHL action.

They had the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential at -129.

