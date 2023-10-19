Yordan Alvarez vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 4
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Yordan Alvarez (batting .368 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Heaney. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 4 of the ALCS with the Rangers on top 2-1.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) in his last game against the Rangers.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Thursday, October 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez is batting .293 with 24 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 69 walks.
- In 75.2% of his games this year (91 of 121), Alvarez has picked up at least one hit, and in 31 of those games (25.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 27.3% of his games this year, he has homered, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Alvarez has an RBI in 58 of 121 games this year, with multiple RBI in 33 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- He has scored in 55.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 14.0%.
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|55
|.278
|AVG
|.307
|.390
|OBP
|.425
|.488
|SLG
|.678
|23
|XBH
|33
|10
|HR
|21
|41
|RBI
|56
|51/31
|K/BB
|41/38
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rangers have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.29).
- The Rangers rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Heaney (10-6) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 29th start of the season. He has a 4.15 ERA in 147 1/3 innings pitched, with 151 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, Oct. 7 against the Baltimore Orioles, the lefty went 3 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.15, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 34 games this season. Opponents are hitting .251 against him.
