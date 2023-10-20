Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. Rangers ALCS Game 5 on October 20, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Marcus Semien, Kyle Tucker and others in the Texas Rangers-Houston Astros matchup at Globe Life Field on Friday at 5:07 PM ET.
Astros vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Friday, October 20, 2023 at 5:07 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Tucker Stats
- Tucker has 163 hits with 37 doubles, five triples, 29 home runs, 80 walks and 112 RBI. He's also stolen 30 bases.
- He's slashed .284/.369/.517 on the year.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rangers
|Oct. 19
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|Oct. 18
|1-for-2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Oct. 11
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has put up 163 hits with 28 doubles, four triples, 25 home runs and 92 walks. He has driven in 98 runs with three stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .262/.363/.441 so far this season.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rangers
|Oct. 19
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0
|at Rangers
|Oct. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 16
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 15
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Twins
|Oct. 11
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Jordan Montgomery Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -154)
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Montgomery Stats
- Jordan Montgomery (10-11) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 33rd start of the season.
- He has started 32 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 20 of them.
- In 32 starts this season, Montgomery has lasted five or more innings 28 times, with an average of 5.9 innings per appearance.
- He has seven appearances with no earned runs allowed in 32 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers this year, the 30-year-old's 3.20 ERA ranks eighth, 1.193 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 36th.
Montgomery Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Astros
|Oct. 15
|6.1
|5
|0
|0
|6
|1
|at Orioles
|Oct. 8
|4.0
|9
|5
|4
|2
|1
|at Rays
|Oct. 3
|7.0
|6
|0
|0
|5
|0
|at Mariners
|Sep. 28
|6.0
|5
|1
|1
|5
|2
|vs. Mariners
|Sep. 23
|7.0
|5
|0
|0
|6
|2
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Semien Stats
- Semien has 185 hits with 40 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs, 72 walks and 100 RBI. He's also stolen 14 bases.
- He has a slash line of .276/.348/.478 on the season.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Oct. 19
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Astros
|Oct. 18
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|Oct. 16
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Astros
|Oct. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Oct. 10
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Corey Seager Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Seager Stats
- Corey Seager has 156 hits with 42 doubles, 33 home runs, 49 walks and 96 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a .327/.390/.623 slash line so far this year.
Seager Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Oct. 19
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Astros
|Oct. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|Oct. 16
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Astros
|Oct. 15
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Oct. 10
|1-for-2
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
