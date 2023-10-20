This week, there's high school football on the docket in Bossier Parish, Louisiana. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Louisiana This Week

Bossier Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week

Haughton High School at Benton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Benton, LA

Benton, LA Conference: 5A - District 1

5A - District 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodlawn High School at Bossier High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Bossier City, LA

Bossier City, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Plain Dealing High School at Glenbrook School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Minden, LA

Minden, LA Conference: 1A - District 1

1A - District 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

C.E. Byrd High School at Airline High School