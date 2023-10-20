Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Livingston Parish This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Livingston Parish, Louisiana, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Livingston Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
East Ascension High School at Denham Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Denham Springs, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Walker High School at Live Oak High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Denham Springs, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Helena College and Career Academy at Springfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Springfield, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
