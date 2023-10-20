On Friday, Mauricio Dubon (batting .343 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 5:07 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for Game 5 of the ALCS all tied up at 2-2.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last game against the Rangers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023

Friday, October 20, 2023 Game Time: 5:07 PM ET

5:07 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mauricio Dubon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon has 26 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 19 walks while batting .278.

Dubon will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .444 in his last outings.

In 94 of 130 games this season (72.3%) Dubon has had a hit, and in 35 of those games he had more than one (26.9%).

He has gone deep in 6.9% of his games in 2023 (nine of 130), and 2% of his trips to the dish.

Dubon has driven in a run in 36 games this year (27.7%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (7.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 63 of 130 games this year, and more than once 15 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 64 .263 AVG .291 .296 OBP .320 .352 SLG .461 14 XBH 25 2 HR 8 12 RBI 34 28/11 K/BB 42/8 1 SB 6

Rangers Pitching Rankings