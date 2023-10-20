Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ouachita Parish This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Ouachita Parish, Louisiana, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Ouachita Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
John Paul II High School - Plano at St Frederick High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Monroe, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Monroe High School at Ouachita Parish High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Monroe, LA
- Conference: 5A - District 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
