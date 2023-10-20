Game 4 of the NLCS will feature the Philadelphia Phillies traveling to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Phillies will hope to extend their series lead and move closer to the World Series when action gets underway on Friday starting at 8:07 PM ET on TBS, live from Chase Field. Cristopher Sanchez is expected to start for the Phillies, while the Diamondbacks will counter with Joe Mantiply.

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, October 20, 2023

Friday, October 20, 2023 Time: 8:07 PM ET

8:07 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field

Phillies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Phillies are eighth-best in MLB action with 220 total home runs.

Philadelphia's .438 slugging percentage is fifth-best in MLB.

The Phillies have the eighth-best batting average in the league (.256).

Philadelphia has the No. 8 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.9 runs per game (796 total runs).

The Phillies rank ninth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .327.

The Phillies strike out 9.1 times per game to rank 23rd in baseball.

The pitching staff for Philadelphia has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.

Philadelphia has the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.03).

Phillies pitchers combine for the No. 7 WHIP in MLB (1.240).

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks' 166 home runs rank 22nd in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 484 extra-base hits, Arizona ranks 17th in MLB with a .408 slugging percentage this season.

The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of .250 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.

Arizona has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 746 (4.6 per game).

The Diamondbacks have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.322).

The Diamondbacks are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fourth with an average of 7.7 strikeouts per game.

Arizona has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in the majors.

Arizona has pitched to a 4.48 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

The Diamondbacks have a combined WHIP of 1.324 as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher

Sanchez (3-5) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 19th start of the season. He has a 3.44 ERA in 99 1/3 innings pitched, with 96 strikeouts.

In his last appearance -- in relief on Saturday, Sept. 30 -- the lefty tossed one scoreless inning against the New York Mets without surrendering a hit.

Sanchez has seven quality starts under his belt this season.

Sanchez has put up 14 starts this season in which he pitched five or more innings.

In four of his 19 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Mantiply (2-2) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, his fourth start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he threw a third of an inning out of the bullpen against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up three earned runs while allowing three hits.

He has 23 appearances with no earned runs allowed in 35 chances this season.

Phillies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Phillies Starter Opponent Starter 10/11/2023 Braves W 10-2 Home Aaron Nola Bryce Elder 10/12/2023 Braves W 3-1 Home Ranger Suárez Spencer Strider 10/16/2023 Diamondbacks W 5-3 Home Zack Wheeler Zac Gallen 10/17/2023 Diamondbacks W 10-0 Home Aaron Nola Merrill Kelly 10/19/2023 Diamondbacks L 2-1 Away Ranger Suárez Brandon Pfaadt 10/20/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Cristopher Sanchez Joe Mantiply 10/21/2023 Diamondbacks - Away - -

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 10/9/2023 Dodgers W 4-2 Away Zac Gallen Bobby Miller 10/11/2023 Dodgers W 4-2 Home Brandon Pfaadt Lance Lynn 10/16/2023 Phillies L 5-3 Away Zac Gallen Zack Wheeler 10/17/2023 Phillies L 10-0 Away Merrill Kelly Aaron Nola 10/19/2023 Phillies W 2-1 Home Brandon Pfaadt Ranger Suárez 10/20/2023 Phillies - Home Joe Mantiply Cristopher Sanchez 10/21/2023 Phillies - Home - -

