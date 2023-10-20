Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Webster Parish This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school football action in Webster Parish, Louisiana this week, and information on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Louisiana This Week
Webster Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Plain Dealing High School at Glenbrook School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Minden, LA
- Conference: 1A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Minden High School at Evangel Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- Conference: 4A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.