Yordan Alvarez vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 5
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Yordan Alvarez -- with a slugging percentage of .921 in his past 10 games, including six home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Texas Rangers, with Jordan Montgomery on the hill, on October 20 at 5:07 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for Game 5 of the ALCS. The series is all knotted up at 2-2.
He collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with ) in his most recent game against the Rangers.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023
- Game Time: 5:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yordan Alvarez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez is batting .293 with 24 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 69 walks.
- Alvarez has gotten at least one hit in 75.4% of his games this year (92 of 122), with multiple hits 32 times (26.2%).
- In 27.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 59 games this season (48.4%), Alvarez has picked up an RBI, and in 34 of those games (27.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.
- He has scored at least once 67 times this year (54.9%), including 17 games with multiple runs (13.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|55
|.278
|AVG
|.307
|.390
|OBP
|.425
|.488
|SLG
|.678
|23
|XBH
|33
|10
|HR
|21
|41
|RBI
|56
|51/31
|K/BB
|41/38
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 22nd in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.29).
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Montgomery gets the start for the Rangers, his 33rd of the season. He is 10-11 with a 3.20 ERA and 166 strikeouts through 188 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Monday against the Houston Astros, when the lefty threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (3.20), 23rd in WHIP (1.193), and 36th in K/9 (7.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.