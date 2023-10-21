Air Force vs. Navy: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 21
A pair of the country's most prolific rushing attacks clash when the No. 22 Air Force Falcons (6-0) bring college football's first-ranked run game versus the Navy Midshipmen (3-3), with the No. 5 unit, on Saturday, October 21, 2023. The Falcons are major, 10.5-point favorites. The over/under is 37.5 in the contest.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Air Force vs. Navy matchup.
Air Force vs. Navy Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Annapolis, Maryland
- Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Air Force vs. Navy Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Air Force Moneyline
|Navy Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Air Force (-10.5)
|37.5
|-400
|+300
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Air Force (-10.5)
|36.5
|-400
|+310
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 8 Odds
- SMU vs Temple
- Rice vs Tulsa
- Southern Miss vs South Alabama
- James Madison vs Marshall
- New Mexico State vs UTEP
Air Force vs. Navy Betting Trends
- Air Force is 3-1-0 ATS this season.
- The Falcons have covered the spread once when favored by 10.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
- Navy has won two games against the spread this season.
- The Midshipmen have been an underdog by 10.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those games.
Air Force & Navy 2023 Futures Odds
|Air Force
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the MWC
|+140
|Bet $100 to win $140
|Navy
|To Win the AAC
|+12500
|Bet $100 to win $12500
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.