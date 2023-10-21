The Georgia Southern Eagles (4-2) face a Sun Belt matchup with the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-4). For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is Georgia Southern vs. UL Monroe?

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Statesboro, Georgia

Statesboro, Georgia Venue: Allen E. Paulson Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Georgia Southern 37, UL Monroe 19

Georgia Southern 37, UL Monroe 19 Georgia Southern has yet to lose when playing as the moneyline favorite this season, going 3-0.

The Eagles have not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -800 or shorter.

UL Monroe has been an underdog in five games this season and won one (20%) of those contests.

The Warhawks have not won as an underdog of +550 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

The Eagles have an 88.9% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Georgia Southern (-17)



Georgia Southern (-17) Georgia Southern is 3-2-0 against the spread this year.

In UL Monroe's five games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

This season, the Warhawks have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 17 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (59.5)



Under (59.5) Georgia Southern and its opponents have combined for over Saturday's total of 59.5 points twice this season.

This season, UL Monroe has played two games with a combined score higher than 59.5 points.

Georgia Southern averages 31.3 points per game against UL Monroe's 18.5, amounting to 9.7 points under the game's point total of 59.5.

Splits Tables

Georgia Southern

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 63.3 65 62.2 Implied Total AVG 36.2 36 36.3 ATS Record 3-2-0 2-0-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 1-4-0 1-1-0 0-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 2-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

UL Monroe

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.2 49.3 59 Implied Total AVG 35.6 30.3 43.5 ATS Record 3-2-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-3-0 2-1-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-4 1-2 0-2

