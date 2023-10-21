For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, is Jamie Benn a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Jamie Benn score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23 if he scores a goal)

Benn 2022-23 stats and insights

In 30 of 82 games last season, Benn scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

On the power play, he scored 13 goals while picking up 17 assists.

Benn averaged 2.3 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 17.4%.

Flyers 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Flyers conceded 276 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 23rd in NHL action.

The Flyers shut out opponents three times last season. As a team, they averaged 27.1 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Stars vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSW

