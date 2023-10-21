Jamie Benn will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Dallas Stars meet the Philadelphia Flyers at American Airlines Center. Fancy a bet on Benn? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Jamie Benn vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSW

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Benn Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 82 games last season, Benn had a plus-minus of +23, and averaged 15:47 on the ice.

In 30 of 82 games last season, he scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Benn had an assist in 34 of 82 games last season, with multiple assists in 11 of them.

Benn's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 53.5% that he goes over.

Benn has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Benn Stats vs. the Flyers in 2022-23

The Flyers conceded 276 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 23rd in NHL action in goals against.

Their -56 goal differential ranked 26th in the league.

