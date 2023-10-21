Will Jani Hakanpaa Score a Goal Against the Flyers on October 21?
Can we anticipate Jani Hakanpaa finding the back of the net when the Dallas Stars play the Philadelphia Flyers at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Jani Hakanpaa score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150 if he scores a goal)
Hakanpaa 2022-23 stats and insights
- Hakanpaa scored in six of 82 games last season, but only one goal each time.
- Hakanpaa produced no points on the power play last season.
- He posted a 7.0% shooting percentage, taking 1.0 shots per game.
Flyers 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Flyers allowed 276 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 23rd in league play in goals against.
- The Flyers shut out opponents three times last season. As a team, they averaged 27.1 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.
Stars vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
