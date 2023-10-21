Based on our computer projections, the Georgia State Panthers will take down the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns when the two teams match up at Cajun Field on Saturday, October 21, which kicks off at 8:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Louisiana vs. Georgia State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Georgia State (+3.5) Under (61.5) Georgia State 32, Louisiana 27

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 8 Sun Belt Predictions

Louisiana Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Louisiana vs. Georgia State? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Ragin' Cajuns a 63.6% chance to win.

The Ragin' Cajuns have posted two wins against the spread this season.

Louisiana has yet to cover the spread (0-3) when they are at least 3.5-point favorites.

The Ragin' Cajuns have played six games this year and four of them have hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 61.5 points, 5.0 more than the average point total for Louisiana games this season.

Georgia State Betting Info (2023)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Panthers have a 40.8% chance to win.

The Panthers have gone 4-1-0 ATS this year.

Georgia State is a perfect 1-0 against the spread when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this season.

The Panthers have gone over in two of five games with a set total (40%).

The average point total for the Georgia State this year is 6.8 points lower than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ragin' Cajuns vs. Panthers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Louisiana 35.5 29.2 39.0 27.0 32.0 31.3 Georgia State 32.7 23.8 31.3 25.3 35.5 21.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.