According to our computer projection model, the LSU Tigers will take down the Army Black Knights when the two teams come together at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, October 21, which kicks off at 7:30 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

LSU vs. Army Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Army (+32.5) Under (59.5) LSU 44, Army 14

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 8 SEC Predictions

LSU Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on LSU vs. Army? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Against the spread, the Tigers are 3-3-0 this season.

The Tigers and their opponent have yet to fail to hit the over this season.

The over/under in this matchup is 59.5 points, 0.1 fewer than the average total in this season's LSU contests.

Army Betting Info (2023)

The Black Knights is 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

Two of the Black Knights' five games with a set total have hit the over (40%).

The average point total for the Army this season is 13.7 points less than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tigers vs. Black Knights 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed LSU 45.3 30.3 51.3 19.7 46.3 36.0 Army 24.5 20.2 27.0 15.3 22.0 25.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.