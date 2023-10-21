Can we expect Mason Marchment finding the back of the net when the Dallas Stars play the Philadelphia Flyers at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mason Marchment score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Marchment 2022-23 stats and insights

Marchment scored in 11 of 68 games last season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

Marchment recorded two goals and three assists on the power play.

He took 1.8 shots per game, sinking 8.1% of them.

Flyers 2022-23 defensive stats

The Flyers conceded 276 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 23rd in league action in goals against.

The Flyers shut out opponents three times last season. They averaged 27.1 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stars vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.