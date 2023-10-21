How to Watch the Nicholls State vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 21
The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (1-5) face a fellow Southland foe when they visit the Nicholls State Colonels (2-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Commerce, TX).
Texas A&M-Commerce ranks 24th-worst in scoring offense (17.3 points per game), but has been a little better on defense, ranking 91st with 31 points allowed per contest. Nicholls State is accumulating 325 total yards per game on offense this season (81st-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 375.2 total yards per contest (84th-ranked).
Keep reading to find out the details on how to watch this game on ESPN+.
Nicholls State vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 4:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Commerce, Texas
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Commerce, TX)
Nicholls State vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Key Statistics
|Nicholls State
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|325 (118th)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|299 (103rd)
|375.2 (28th)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|444.7 (109th)
|130.6 (77th)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|126.3 (81st)
|194.4 (75th)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|172.7 (93rd)
|6 (124th)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|1 (53rd)
|5 (1st)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|5 (1st)
Nicholls State Stats Leaders
- Pat McQuaide has recored 970 passing yards, or 194 per game, so far this season. He has completed 57.5% of his passes and has thrown four touchdowns with seven interceptions.
- Collin Guggenheim has rushed for 335 yards on 82 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.
- Jaylon Spears has run for 226 yards across 35 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.
- Neno Lemay leads his squad with 268 receiving yards on 25 catches with two touchdowns.
- David Robinson Jr. has put up a 180-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 11 passes on five targets.
- Terry Matthews has racked up 139 reciving yards (27.8 ypg) and one touchdown this season.
Texas A&M-Commerce Stats Leaders
- Josh Magana has 749 yards passing for Texas A&M-Commerce, completing 57.7% of his passes and recording seven touchdowns and three interceptions this season.
- Reggie Branch has carried the ball 46 times for a team-high 249 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time.
- This season, Ra'veion Hargrove has carried the ball 49 times for 220 yards (36.7 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Micaleous Elder's leads his squad with 178 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 22 catches (out of 31 targets) and scored one touchdown.
- Jabari Khepera has put up a 167-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in eight passes on 15 targets.
- Keith Miller III has a total of 161 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 10 throws and scoring three touchdowns.
