For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, is Ryan Suter a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ryan Suter score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Suter 2022-23 stats and insights

  • Suter scored in three of 82 games last season, but only one goal each time.
  • Suter picked up four assists on the power play.
  • Suter's shooting percentage last season was 3.3%. He averaged 1.1 shots per game.

Flyers 2022-23 defensive stats

  • The Flyers gave up 276 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 23rd in NHL action in goals against.
  • The Flyers shut out opponents three times last season. As a team, they averaged 27.1 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stars vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.