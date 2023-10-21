Southern vs. Bethune-Cookman Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 21
Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, October 21, when the Southern Jaguars and Bethune-Cookman Wildcats square off at 4:00 PM? Our projection system believes in the Jaguars. Dive into our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
Southern vs. Bethune-Cookman Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Southern (-10.8)
|39.4
|Southern 25, Bethune-Cookman 14
Southern Betting Info (2022)
- The Jaguars put together a 4-6-0 ATS record last year.
- The Jaguars and their opponent combined to hit the over four out of 10 times last season.
Bethune-Cookman Betting Info (2022)
- The Wildcats covered four times in 11 chances against the spread last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Wildcats games.
Jaguars vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Bethune-Cookman
|18.8
|30.8
|31
|20
|12.8
|36.3
|Southern
|22.5
|15.8
|24.5
|20.3
|18.5
|7
