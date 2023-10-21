The No. 23 Tulane Green Wave (5-1) and their 22nd-ranked scoring defense will host the North Texas Mean Green (3-3) and the 22nd-ranked scoring offense on Saturday, October 21, 2023. The Mean Green are heavy underdogs, by 20.5 points. The over/under is 62.5 in the outing.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Tulane vs. North Texas matchup.

Tulane vs. North Texas Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

City: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Yulman Stadium

Tulane vs. North Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tulane Moneyline North Texas Moneyline BetMGM Tulane (-20.5) 62.5 -1400 +775 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Tulane (-20.5) 62.5 -1700 +920 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Tulane vs. North Texas Betting Trends

Tulane has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

The Green Wave have been favored by 20.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

North Texas has put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread this year.

Tulane 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +35000 Bet $100 to win $35000 To Win the AAC +150 Bet $100 to win $150

