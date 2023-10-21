Tulane vs. North Texas: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 21
The No. 23 Tulane Green Wave (5-1) and their 22nd-ranked scoring defense will host the North Texas Mean Green (3-3) and the 22nd-ranked scoring offense on Saturday, October 21, 2023. The Mean Green are heavy underdogs, by 20.5 points. The over/under is 62.5 in the outing.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Tulane vs. North Texas matchup.
Tulane vs. North Texas Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Yulman Stadium
Tulane vs. North Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tulane Moneyline
|North Texas Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tulane (-20.5)
|62.5
|-1400
|+775
|FanDuel
|Tulane (-20.5)
|62.5
|-1700
|+920
Tulane vs. North Texas Betting Trends
- Tulane has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.
- The Green Wave have been favored by 20.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
- North Texas has put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread this year.
Tulane 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+35000
|Bet $100 to win $35000
|To Win the AAC
|+150
|Bet $100 to win $150
