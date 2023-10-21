Pac-12 foes will clash when the No. 18 USC Trojans (6-1) face the No. 14 Utah Utes (5-1). Below, we highlight the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is USC vs. Utah?

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: USC 29, Utah 26

USC 29, Utah 26 USC has been the moneyline favorite a total of six times this season, and they've won each of those games.

The Trojans have won all six games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -250 or shorter.

Utah lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Utes have played as an underdog of +200 or more once this season and won that game.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Trojans have an implied win probability of 71.4%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Utah (+7)



Utah (+7) So far this season USC has two victories against the spread.

The Trojans have been favored by 7 points or more six times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

In six games played Utah has recorded three wins against the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (51.5)



Over (51.5) Every USC game this season has exceeded Saturday's total of 51.5 points.

There has not been a Utah game this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 51.5.

USC averages 47.3 points per game against Utah's 21.7, totaling 17.5 points over the matchup's point total of 51.5.

Splits Tables

USC

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 66.6 67.5 65.5 Implied Total AVG 46.3 48.8 43 ATS Record 2-5-0 2-2-0 0-3-0 Over/Under Record 6-1-0 3-1-0 3-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-0 4-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Utah

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.3 45.8 44.5 Implied Total AVG 27.8 29 25.5 ATS Record 3-3-0 3-1-0 0-2-0 Over/Under Record 1-5-0 1-3-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 3-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

