The No. 18 USC Trojans (6-1) host a Pac-12 showdown against the No. 14 Utah Utes (5-1) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Offensively, USC has been a top-25 unit, ranking ninth-best in the FBS by totaling 491.7 yards per game. The defense ranks 97th (397 yards allowed per game). On offense, Utah is a bottom-25 unit, posting only 21.7 points per game (24th-worst). Fortunately, it is thriving on the other side of the ball, ceding only 12.2 points per contest (fifth-best).

USC vs. Utah Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

USC vs. Utah Key Statistics

USC Utah 491.7 (4th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 322.2 (122nd) 397 (108th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 277.8 (6th) 158.9 (62nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 172.7 (48th) 332.9 (9th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 149.5 (125th) 9 (61st) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (2nd) 8 (80th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (47th)

USC Stats Leaders

Caleb Williams has compiled 2,021 yards (288.7 ypg) on 142-of-204 passing with 23 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 116 rushing yards (16.6 ypg) on 51 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

MarShawn Lloyd has 565 rushing yards on 75 carries with five touchdowns.

This season, Austin Jones has carried the ball 36 times for 190 yards (27.1 per game) and four touchdowns.

Tahj Washington's 497 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 33 times and has totaled 25 catches and five touchdowns.

Brenden Rice has put together a 452-yard season so far with eight touchdowns, reeling in 23 passes on 34 targets.

Mario Williams has been the target of 32 passes and racked up 22 receptions for 234 yards, an average of 33.4 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Utah Stats Leaders

Nate Johnson leads Utah with 499 yards on 39-of-72 passing with three touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 153 rushing yards (25.5 ypg) on 56 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Ja'Quinden Jackson, has carried the ball 61 times for 333 yards (55.5 per game) with one touchdown.

Jaylon Glover has run for 249 yards across 70 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Mikey Matthews paces his team with 202 receiving yards on 21 receptions.

Money Parks has put together a 169-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 12 passes on 25 targets.

Devaughn Vele's 12 grabs (on 24 targets) have netted him 164 yards (27.3 ypg).

