The Dallas Stars, Wyatt Johnston among them, play the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, at American Airlines Center. There are prop bets for Johnston available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Wyatt Johnston vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSW

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Johnston Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 82 games last season, Johnston had a plus-minus of +6, and averaged 15:28 on the ice.

He had a goal in 23 of 82 games last season, with multiple goals in one of them.

Johnston had an assist in a game 16 times last season in 82 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 46.5% that he hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 27.8% of Johnston going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Johnston Stats vs. the Flyers in 2022-23

Defensively, the Flyers conceded 276 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 23rd in NHL play.

Their -56 goal differential ranked 26th in the league.

