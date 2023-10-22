Jose Altuve -- with an on-base percentage of .289 in his past 10 games, 104 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the mound, on October 22 at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 6 of the ALCS with the Astros ahead 3-2.

He collected three RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run) in his previous game against the Rangers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Altuve? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jose Altuve At The Plate

Altuve is hitting .311 with 21 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 44 walks.

Altuve has had a hit in 69 of 99 games this year (69.7%), including multiple hits 34 times (34.3%).

Looking at the 99 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 17 of them (17.2%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

Altuve has driven in a run in 33 games this season (33.3%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (13.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 55.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 21 games with multiple runs (21.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 44 .268 AVG .349 .380 OBP .405 .399 SLG .630 13 XBH 27 4 HR 13 19 RBI 32 37/28 K/BB 34/16 5 SB 9

Rangers Pitching Rankings