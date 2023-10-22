Kyle Tucker vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 6
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Kyle Tucker -- .194 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the mound, on October 22 at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will meet for Game 6 of the ALCS with the Astros on top 3-2.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Rangers.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Tucker?
Read More About This Game
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker leads Houston in OBP (.369), slugging percentage (.517) and total hits (163) this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 18th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.
- Tucker has gotten at least one hit in 68.7% of his games this year (114 of 166), with at least two hits 42 times (25.3%).
- In 27 games this year, he has gone deep (16.3%, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate).
- Tucker has an RBI in 67 of 166 games this year, with multiple RBI in 30 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 73 of 166 games this season, and more than once 21 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy?
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|79
|.251
|AVG
|.315
|.330
|OBP
|.404
|.455
|SLG
|.576
|33
|XBH
|38
|10
|HR
|19
|48
|RBI
|64
|41/34
|K/BB
|51/46
|14
|SB
|16
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Rangers have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Rangers are sending Eovaldi (12-5) to the mound for his 26th start of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.63 ERA and 132 strikeouts through 144 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Monday against the Houston Astros, when he went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 25 games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.63, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .225 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.