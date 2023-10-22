On Sunday, Mauricio Dubon (.306 batting average in his past 10 games, with a home run and five RBI) and the Houston Astros play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 6 of the ALCS with the Astros ahead 3-2.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5) against the Rangers.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

  • Dubon has 26 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 19 walks while batting .278.
  • Dubon has picked up a hit in 94 of 131 games this season, with multiple hits 35 times.
  • Looking at the 131 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in nine of them (6.9%), and in 2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Dubon has picked up an RBI in 36 games this year (27.5%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those contests (7.6%).
  • He has scored a run in 63 games this year, with multiple runs 15 times.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
59 GP 64
.263 AVG .291
.296 OBP .320
.352 SLG .461
14 XBH 25
2 HR 8
12 RBI 34
28/11 K/BB 42/8
1 SB 6

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Rangers have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.29).
  • Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 198 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
  • Eovaldi (12-5) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 3.63 ERA in 144 2/3 innings pitched, with 132 strikeouts.
  • In his last outing on Monday against the Houston Astros, the righty went six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • In 25 games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.63, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .225 against him.
