As we head into Week 9 of the college football schedule, which team sits on top of the CUSA? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.

CUSA Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Liberty

Current Record: 7-0 | Projected Record: 12-0

7-0 | 12-0 Odds to Win CUSA: +110

+110 Overall Rank: 38th

38th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 127th

127th Last Game: W 42-35 vs Middle Tennessee

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Western Kentucky

@ Western Kentucky Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, October 24

7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, October 24 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

2. Western Kentucky

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 7-4

4-3 | 7-4 Odds to Win CUSA: +110

+110 Overall Rank: 65th

65th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 74th

74th Last Game: L 20-17 vs Jacksonville State

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Liberty

Liberty Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, October 24

7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, October 24 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

3. Jacksonville State

Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 8-3

6-2 | 8-3 Overall Rank: 81st

81st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 118th

118th Last Game: W 20-17 vs Western Kentucky

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Florida International

@ Florida International Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, October 25

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, October 25 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

4. New Mexico State

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 6-6

5-3 | 6-6 Odds to Win CUSA: +1600

+1600 Overall Rank: 102nd

102nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 133rd

133rd Last Game: W 28-7 vs UTEP

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Louisiana Tech

@ Louisiana Tech Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 24

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 24 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

5. Middle Tennessee

Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 3-8

2-6 | 3-8 Odds to Win CUSA: +2200

+2200 Overall Rank: 105th

105th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 53rd

53rd Last Game: L 42-35 vs Liberty

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: BYE

6. Louisiana Tech

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 3-8

3-5 | 3-8 Odds to Win CUSA: +625

+625 Overall Rank: 110th

110th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 116th

116th Last Game: L 31-23 vs Middle Tennessee

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: New Mexico State

New Mexico State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 24

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 24 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

7. Sam Houston

Current Record: 0-7 | Projected Record: 2-9

0-7 | 2-9 Overall Rank: 117th

117th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 87th

87th Last Game: L 33-27 vs Florida International

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: UTEP

UTEP Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, October 25

8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, October 25 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

8. Florida International

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 3-8

4-4 | 3-8 Odds to Win CUSA: +25000

+25000 Overall Rank: 125th

125th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 128th

128th Last Game: W 33-27 vs Sam Houston

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Jacksonville State

Jacksonville State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, October 25

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, October 25 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

9. UTEP

Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 1-10

2-6 | 1-10 Odds to Win CUSA: +3000

+3000 Overall Rank: 126th

126th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 103rd

103rd Last Game: L 28-7 vs New Mexico State

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Sam Houston

@ Sam Houston Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, October 25

8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, October 25 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

