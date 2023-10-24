The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-5) and the New Mexico State Aggies (5-3) will meet in a matchup of CUSA teams on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 at Joe Aillet Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Bulldogs favored by 2.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 51.5 points.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Louisiana Tech vs. New Mexico State matchup in this article.

Louisiana Tech vs. New Mexico State Game Info

Date: Tuesday, October 24, 2023

Tuesday, October 24, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network

Ruston, Louisiana

Ruston, Louisiana Venue: Joe Aillet Stadium

Louisiana Tech vs. New Mexico State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Louisiana Tech Moneyline New Mexico State Moneyline BetMGM Louisiana Tech (-2.5) 51.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Louisiana Tech (-2.5) 51.5 -132 +110 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Louisiana Tech vs. New Mexico State Betting Trends

Louisiana Tech has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread once when favored by 2.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

New Mexico State has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover or pushing three times.

The Aggies have covered the spread once this year (1-1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

