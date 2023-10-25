The injury report for the New Orleans Pelicans (0-0) heading into their matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies (0-0) currently has three players on it. The matchup tips at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, October 25 from FedExForum.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Pelicans vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jose Alvarado PG Out Ankle Trey Murphy III SF Out Knee Naji Marshall SF Out Knee

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Grizzlies Injuries: Brandon Clarke: Out (Achilles), Steven Adams: Out For Season (Knee), Santi Aldama: Out (Ankle)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: BSNO and BSSE

BSNO and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Grizzlies -1.5 224.5

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.