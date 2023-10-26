In the upcoming matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Craig Smith to find the back of the net for the Dallas Stars? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Craig Smith score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Smith stats and insights

In one of five games this season, Smith scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Maple Leafs.

Smith has zero points on the power play.

Smith's shooting percentage is 20.0%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs have given up 20 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.2 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Stars vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

