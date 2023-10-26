The Dallas Stars' upcoming game versus the Toronto Maple Leafs is slated for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Evgenii Dadonov light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Evgenii Dadonov score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Dadonov stats and insights

In one of five games this season, Dadonov scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Maple Leafs yet this season.

Dadonov has zero points on the power play.

Dadonov averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.0%.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 20 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.2 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Stars vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

