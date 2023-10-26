The Dallas Stars' upcoming game versus the Toronto Maple Leafs is slated for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Evgenii Dadonov light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Evgenii Dadonov score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Dadonov stats and insights

  • In one of five games this season, Dadonov scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not faced the Maple Leafs yet this season.
  • Dadonov has zero points on the power play.
  • Dadonov averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.0%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

  • The Maple Leafs are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 20 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.2 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stars vs. Maple Leafs game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.