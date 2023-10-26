As they prepare for their Thursday, October 26 game against the Toronto Maple Leafs (4-2) at American Airlines Center, which starts at 8:00 PM ET, the Dallas Stars (4-0-1) are monitoring just one player on the injury report.

Dallas Stars Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jerad Rosburg D Out Undisclosed

Toronto Maple Leafs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Matt Murray G Out Hip Conor Timmins D Out Lower Body

Stars vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Arena: American Airlines Center

Stars Season Insights

The Stars rank 25th in the NHL with 15 goals scored (three per game).

Its goal differential (+5) makes the team seventh-best in the league.

Maple Leafs Season Insights

With 22 goals (3.7 per game), the Maple Leafs have the league's 10th-best offense.

Toronto has allowed 20 total goals this season (3.3 per game), ranking 17th in the NHL.

Their +2 goal differential is 11th in the league.

Stars vs. Maple Leafs Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-125) Maple Leafs (+105) 6.5

