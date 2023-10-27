The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Allen Parish, Louisiana this week, we've got the information.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Louisiana This Week

  • Terrebonne Parish
  • Ouachita Parish
  • Winn Parish
  • East Baton Rouge Parish
  • La Salle Parish
  • Richland Parish
  • Beauregard Parish
  • Tangipahoa Parish
  • West Carroll Parish
  • Bossier Parish

    • Allen Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week

    Westlake High School at Kinder High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Kinder, LA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.