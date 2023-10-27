The Boston Celtics (1-0) face the Miami Heat (1-0) as 8.5-point favorites on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSSUN, and NBCS-BOS. The point total in the matchup is set at 217.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Celtics vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN, BSSUN, and NBCS-BOS

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -8.5 217.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

Boston and its opponents combined to score more than 217.5 points in 61 of 82 games last season.

Boston's contests last season had an average of 229.4 points, 11.9 more than this game's over/under.

Boston compiled a 45-37-0 record against the spread last season.

Boston finished 52-21 in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 71.2% of those games).

When they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -350 or shorter, the Celtics went 23-9 (71.9%).

The Celtics have an implied moneyline win probability of 77.8% in this contest.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami combined with its opponents to score more than 217.5 points in 43 of 82 games last season.

The average total points scored in Heat games last year (217.5) is 1.8 points higher than the total for this matchup.

The Heat covered 30 times in 82 games with a spread last season.

Last season, Miami was the underdog 23 times and won seven, or 30.4%, of those games.

Last season, the Heat were at least a +260 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

Miami has a 27.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

The Celtics did a better job covering the spread in home games (23-18-0) last season than they did in road affairs (22-19-0).

At home last season, the Celtics exceeded the total 61% of the time (25 of 41 games). They hit the over in 43.9% of away games (18 of 41 contests).

Last season the Celtics scored 117.9 points per game, 8.1 more than the 109.8 the Heat conceded.

Boston had a 40-21 record versus the spread and were 49-12 overall when putting up more than 109.8 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

Against the spread last season, the Heat had better results away (16-25-0) than at home (14-27-0).

Looking at the over/under, Miami's games went over 24 of 41 times at home (58.5%) last season, and 17 of 41 on the road (41.5%).

The Heat's 109.5 points per game were only 1.9 fewer points than the 111.4 the Celtics allowed.

Miami went 17-17 versus the spread and 26-8 overall when scoring more than 111.4 points last season.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Celtics vs. Heat Point Insights (Last Season)

Celtics Heat 117.9 Points Scored (PG) 109.5 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 40-21 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 17-17 49-12 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 26-8 111.4 Points Allowed (PG) 109.8 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 28-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 26-39 31-5 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 39-26

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.