The Sacramento Kings (1-0) are at home in Pacific Division play against the Golden State Warriors (0-1) on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. The Kings are 3.5-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the teams this season. The matchup's point total is 237.5.

Kings vs. Warriors Odds & Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: ESPN, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kings -3.5 237.5

Kings Betting Records & Stats

Sacramento's games last season featured more combined points than this contest's total of 237.5 points 40 times.

Sacramento games had an average of 238.8 points last season, 1.3 more than the over/under for this game.

Sacramento won 45 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 37 times.

Sacramento was the moneyline favorite 51 total times last season. It finished 35-16 in those games.

When they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter, the Kings had a 30-13 record (winning 69.8% of their games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Kings have an implied win probability of 59.2%.

Warriors Betting Records & Stats

Golden State and its opponents combined to score more than 237.5 points in 38 of 82 games last season.

Games involving the Warriors last year averaged 236.1 points per game, a 1.4-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

The Warriors put together a 39-43-0 ATS record last year.

Golden State was underdogs in 23 games last season and won seven (30.4%) of those contests.

Last season, the Warriors won five of their 18 games, or 27.8%, when they were an underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by Golden State, based on the moneyline, is 45.5%.

Kings vs Warriors Additional Info

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

The Kings did a better job covering the spread in away games (27-14-0) than they did in home games (18-23-0) last year.

When it came to point totals, the Kings hit the over more often at home last year, as they eclipsed the total 25 times in 41 opportunities (61%). In away games, they hit the over 15 times in 41 opportunities (36.6%).

Last season the Kings put up only 3.6 more points per game (120.7) than the Warriors conceded (117.1).

Sacramento had a 34-15 record versus the spread and were 40-9 overall when scoring more than 117.1 points.

Additional Warriors Insights & Trends

The Warriors were better against the spread at home (27-14-0) than on the road (12-29-0) last year.

Golden State's games went above the over/under 41.5% of the time at home (17 of 41) last year, and 68.3% of the time away (28 of 41).

The Warriors put up 118.9 points per game last season, just 0.8 more points than the 118.1 the Kings gave up.

Golden State went 29-17 versus the spread and 34-12 overall when scoring more than 118.1 points last season.

Kings vs. Warriors Point Insights (Last Season)

Kings Warriors 120.7 Points Scored (PG) 118.9 1 NBA Rank (PPG) 2 34-15 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 29-17 40-9 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 34-12 118.1 Points Allowed (PG) 117.1 25 NBA Rank (PAPG) 21 33-11 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 34-18 32-12 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 39-13

